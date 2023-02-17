Bidstack Group (OTCMKTS:FTBGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bidstack Group (OTCMKTS:FTBGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bidstack Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bidstack Group stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Bidstack Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
