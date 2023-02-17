Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSY opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.