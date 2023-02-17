Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RUSMF opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

