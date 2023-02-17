Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$1.35 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

