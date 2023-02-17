Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

MIELY stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.