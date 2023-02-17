Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.0 %
MIELY stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
