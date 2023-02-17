Citigroup Downgrades Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Mirvac Group to a sell rating and set a $2.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRVGF opened at $1.68 on Monday. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.