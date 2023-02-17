Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKPYY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Pick n Pay Stores Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.0919 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

