UBS Group Lowers Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

