UBS Group Lowers Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

