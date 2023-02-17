KeyCorp Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.97.

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,965,817 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

