National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Aura Minerals stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The firm holds interest in the following material producing mines: Aranzazú located in Mexico, San Andreas in Honduras, and Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique in Brazil. It also has additional projects such as Almas, Matupa, and Sao Francisco in Brazil, and Tolda Fria in Colombia.

