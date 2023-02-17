National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
Aura Minerals stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
