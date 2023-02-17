National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORAAFGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Aura Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The firm holds interest in the following material producing mines: Aranzazú located in Mexico, San Andreas in Honduras, and Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique in Brazil. It also has additional projects such as Almas, Matupa, and Sao Francisco in Brazil, and Tolda Fria in Colombia.

