Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $50.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPR. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $35.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,926 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

