Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Sells $856,900.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $326.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

