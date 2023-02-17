Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells 14,026 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BWA opened at $50.32 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

