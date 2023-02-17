Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.35. Gaucho Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 144,912 shares changing hands.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaucho Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

