Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.73

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as low as C$8.67. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 36,800 shares trading hands.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.73.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
