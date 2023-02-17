United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.29

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and traded as low as $53.80. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 255,211 shares traded.

United States Commodity Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

Institutional Trading of United States Commodity Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter.

