Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.27. Eguana Technologies shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 116,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGT. Raymond James cut their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of C$112.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.47 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

