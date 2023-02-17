HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.39

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and traded as low as $37.97. HomeFed shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 53,600 shares.

HomeFed Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

