California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Portland General Electric worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.