California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,051 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Full Truck Alliance worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,951 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 139.0% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 8,771,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,813,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 890.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,715 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 1.4 %

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

