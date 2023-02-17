Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Omnicell worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.50.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.