Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 1,034 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com Company Profile

Shares of WIX stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.