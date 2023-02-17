California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 132,990 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of AppLovin worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,525 shares of company stock worth $40,407,878. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

APP opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.91. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

