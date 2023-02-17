Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,450 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 209,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

GPK stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.