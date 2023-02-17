Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $4,425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 151.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

