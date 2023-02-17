Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells 69,823 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

