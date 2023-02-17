Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells 69,823 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.52.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
