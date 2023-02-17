Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

