Raymond James Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $415.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $380.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,013 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

