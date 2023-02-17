Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,452 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $102,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,709.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,240 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

