Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Cut to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.