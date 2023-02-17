Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Cut to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $44.19.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Oyj (ORINF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.