SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE SSU opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

