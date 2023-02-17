SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE SSU opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
