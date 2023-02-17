Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Osaka Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:OSGSY opened at $32.81 on Monday. Osaka Gas has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.
Osaka Gas Company Profile
