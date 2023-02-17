Danske Upgrades Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) to Hold

Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DNB Markets downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

BOZTY stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.