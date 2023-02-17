XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 0.5 %

XPO opened at $37.57 on Monday. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Institutional Trading of XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.