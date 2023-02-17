Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aurubis from €83.00 ($89.25) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Aurubis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $52.80 on Monday. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.
Aurubis Increases Dividend
Aurubis Company Profile
Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.
