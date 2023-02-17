Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.71) to GBX 461 ($5.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.86) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

