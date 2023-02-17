Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Befesa from €70.00 ($75.27) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Befesa Stock Performance

BFSAF opened at $44.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. Befesa has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

