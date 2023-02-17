Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 487,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $591.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.69. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.