Barclays Downgrades Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 420 ($5.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Network International Price Performance

Shares of NWITY opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

