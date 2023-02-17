Denny’s Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Denny’s Stock Up 2.7 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King upped their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of DENN opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading

