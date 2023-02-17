The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

LOVE stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.18. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

