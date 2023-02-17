Park West Asset Management Llc Purchases 530,750 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,099,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,859,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94.

On Friday, January 20th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 474,220 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $3.47 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $348.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

