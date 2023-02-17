Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

