Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 610,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 274,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

