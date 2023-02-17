Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 142,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

