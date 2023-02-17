Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,530,375.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EW opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.