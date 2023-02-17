EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Aravive has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

