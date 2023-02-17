Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after buying an additional 975,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

