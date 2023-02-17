Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CEO Sells 130,628 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zig Serafin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,769,660.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,267,568.24.

On Friday, February 3rd, Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ:XM opened at $16.09 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

