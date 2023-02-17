StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

